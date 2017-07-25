Where the gemstones sparkle in Hanoi

|
This gemstone flea market has been opening every Sunday morning since late 2015.
|
The market covers 400 square meters (4,305 square feet) at 456 Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Ba Dinh District.
|
Here, you can find both suiseki, which means stones in their original state, and biseki, stones that have been carved or polished.
|
Various types of gemstones are on sale at this market, costing from a few dollars to tens of thousands.
|
Sometimes, there are auctions for rare and valuable gems.
|
A carver named Nguyen Duy Bao holds two spinel gems. He says this blue spinel is one of the rarest colors in nature and very hard to find on the market.
|
This stone was found deep in the ground and weighs more than 20 kilograms. Its owner says the stone is formed from iron and has sapphire on the surface.
|
A woman presents her precious gems.
|
Buyers usually use a torch or sunlight to test the quality of gemstones.
|
Professional carvers are available at the market to shape your stones.