what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind

Da Nang has a lot on its plate at the moment with just two weeks before 10,000 officials descend on the city for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The city has spent months preparing infrastructure and staff for the big event, which will be the second time Vietnam has hosted the summit after 2006. Photo by Hachi8.
But along with all the preparations, Da Nang and its neighbors know they will have to entertain their guests, and tours to the best attractions in the central region have been mapped out. Ngu Hanh Son's mountains and caves are likely to be a hit among many APEC officials. Photo by Lam Linh
A tour of Son Tra Peninsula where mountains meet the sea and nature is untouched is also a must. Photo by Nguyen Dong
They are also invited to take the cable car to Ba Na Hills, dubbed a 'mini Europe in Vietnam'. Photo by Le Huy Tuan
And cruise along the Han River at night. Photo by Mac Bao Khanh
The ancient town of Hoi An is not to be missed. Photo by Vo Rin
And from there guests will have a chance to visit craft villages in the surrounding area. Photo by Nguyen Chi Nam
Cham Island is one of the top destinations among a list of tours from Hoi An. Photo by Huong Chi
Visitors can learn more about Vietnamese history at the Imperial City in Hue. Photo by Tuan Dao
And learn about local life at Tam Giang Lagoon. Photo by Cao Anh Tuan
A night boat trip on the Huong River is an experience Vietnam also wants to share with its APEC guests. Photo by Nha Tran