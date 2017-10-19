VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

What to do in central Vietnam away from the APEC grind

By Vy An   October 19, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7

The APEC Summit is coming to Da Nang and the central city knows just what to offer its guests after conferences full of speeches and numbers.

what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind

Da Nang has a lot on its plate at the moment with just two weeks before 10,000 officials descend on the city for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The city has spent months preparing infrastructure and staff for the big event, which will be the second time Vietnam has hosted the summit after 2006. Photo by Hachi8.
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-1

But along with all the preparations, Da Nang and its neighbors know they will have to entertain their guests, and tours to the best attractions in the central region have been mapped out. Ngu Hanh Son's mountains and caves are likely to be a hit among many APEC officials. Photo by Lam Linh
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-2

A tour of Son Tra Peninsula where mountains meet the sea and nature is untouched is also a must. Photo by Nguyen Dong
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-3

They are also invited to take the cable car to Ba Na Hills, dubbed a 'mini Europe in Vietnam'. Photo by Le Huy Tuan
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-4

And cruise along the Han River at night. Photo by Mac Bao Khanh
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-5

The ancient town of Hoi An is not to be missed. Photo by Vo Rin
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-6

And from there guests will have a chance to visit craft villages in the surrounding area. Photo by Nguyen Chi Nam
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-7

Cham Island is one of the top destinations among a list of tours from Hoi An. Photo by Huong Chi
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-8

Visitors can learn more about Vietnamese history at the Imperial City in Hue. Photo by Tuan Dao
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-9

And learn about local life at Tam Giang Lagoon. Photo by Cao Anh Tuan
what-to-do-in-central-vietnam-away-from-the-apec-grind-10

A night boat trip on the Huong River is an experience Vietnam also wants to share with its APEC guests. Photo by Nha Tran
Related News:

APEC Summit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

See more
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang Hue Hoi An APEC
 
Read more
Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets

Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets

APEC finance ministers explore the streets of Hoi An

APEC finance ministers explore the streets of Hoi An

Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

If you want to see Vietnam without the crowds, the time is now

If you want to see Vietnam without the crowds, the time is now

170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon

170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon

Vietnam Airlines to launch more Hanoi-Sydney flights

Vietnam Airlines to launch more Hanoi-Sydney flights

Monsoons force Hue to cancel night tours of royal city

Monsoons force Hue to cancel night tours of royal city

When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do

When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do

 
go to top