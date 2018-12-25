VnExpress International
Travel

Warm Christmas at Ruby Home Vietnam

By Phat Dat   December 25, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7

For several years now Ruby Home Vietnam has been organizing unforgettable Christmas parties for expats living and working in HCMC.  

This year the party was hosted in the beautiful surroundings of Ruby Home’s front yard, decorated with colorful balloons, streamers and other Christmas decorations.

The place was filled with jovial expat residents of Ruby Home, dressed up like participants in a Caravan Festival.

The partygoers were involved in colorful mini games and danced to many kinds of music from around the world. There is something that deeply inspired all of them from many nations to come together as one family to share and celebrate this annual festival.

The participants with colorful dressed up like Caravan Festival.

This year has been particularly successful for Ruby Home Vietnam, with almost all 34 local apartments being leased to expats from all over the world. These have most recently included professionals from Mexico and Austria to add to our existing long-term expats from the likes of Australia, India, France, America, and Japan.

Some wishes were so touching that we could only capture in our guests’ own languages.

David Castro said in Spanish. He meant: "I just want to wish all my family, friends and loved ones a Happy Christmas. It has been a long time away from everyone, I am on the other side of the world, but I love you all very much. Take care and Merry Christmas!"

Francois Lapauw said in French and meant: "I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, in particular of course to my family and friends, whom I think about a lot although I’m far away from them. And I hope everyone is happy, whatever they do and wherever they are. Many happy returns to all, thank you very much and Merry Christmas!"

Many gifts for the partygoers.

Mathi said to his brother in Tamil: "My brother was blessed with a baby recently. So I would like to convey my Christmas wishes to the newborn baby."

There is no place in HCMC friendlier or cozier than Ruby Home Vietnam. Living far from your home country can create its own anxieties, but Ruby Home is a place where expats can feel true hospitality, safety and comfort away from home.

Our serviced apartments are furnished and include a comfortable couch for relaxing after work, and we provide multi-service support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Have you visited us yet for a chance to experience what we offer?

So follow us to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the exciting upcoming opportunities at Ruby Home.May you have a Christmas filled with dreams come true, wonder and love.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Warm Christmas at Ruby Home Vietnam

Visit us for more details

https://www.facebook.com/rubyhome.vietnam/

