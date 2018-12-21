Visiting Vietnam is easier with new online booking platform

The Hong Kong-based e-commerce travel site has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ho Chi Minh City Promotion Center on a joint mission to promote Vietnam tourism.

The MOU comes at a strategic time, as visitors from Asia to Vietnam hit a record high in the first 11 months in 2018 with more than 14 millions of travelers, including 77.7% from Asian countries, increase 21% compared to the same period last year.

"Ho Chi Minh City is an important destination on Fayfay.com and we look forward to showcasing the city’s vibrant architecture, rich culinary scene, and authentic local experiences," said Kingston Lai, co-founder of the site.

"We believe strategic joint promotional activities with the Tourism Promotion Center will enable us to leverage our online platform and inspire Hong Kong travelers to visit Ho Chi Minh City," he added.

To celebrate the MoU, Fayfay.com and Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center guided a Hong Kong media group on a tour of Ho Chi Minh City, with flight sponsorship courtesy of Vietnam Airlines.

The MoU signing ceremony between Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center and Fayfay.com

Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, vice president of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, said: "Hong Kong will be our focal market in coming years. We hope that travelers from the city will be inspired to visit Hong Kong."

"With Fayfay.com, we hope to make a significant contribution to tourism in Vietnam through joint promotional events, road shows and media familiarization trips."

Fayfay.com is an online travel platform focused on developing and promoting destinations in Vietnam. It offers experiences that are carefully selected to provide a completely different view of the country.

Fayfay.com not only focuses on curated on-the-ground packages, but also provides all the must-have travel essentials in one convenient place. On the site, travelers will find several resources, such as "Visa on Arrival" applications, SIM Cards, and Private Transportation services.

The site offers many opportunities to book memorable hands-on activities like as lantern-making or silversmithing workshops.

A panoramic view of Vietnam’s stunning Ha Long Bay used to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Fayfay.com is now seeking to cooperate with merchants in Vietnam to jointly create different experiences for tourists and support the development of the local tourism industry.

Vietnam attracted a record 14 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, up 21 percent year-on-year. The number could go as high as 15 million for the whole year, according to the General Statistics Office. The total number of foreign arrivals last year was 12.9 million.