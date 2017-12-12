Vietnamese resorts win top prizes at World Travel Awards 2017

Two resorts in Vietnam's popular beach destinations Da Nang and Phu Quoc won top prizes at the 24th World Travel Awards on Sunday as voted for by experts and executives in the resort and hospitality field from more than 140 countries and territories.

In Phu Quoc Island, the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort won the World's Leading New Resort 2017.

Its Chanterelle - Spa also won the World's Best New Resort Spa 2017 award.

Up north in Da Nang, the InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort in the namesake central resort town set an unprecedented record in the history of the World Travel Awards (WTA) by being honored as the World's Leading Luxury Resort for the fourth consecutive time.

The Da Nang resort beat more than 30 outstanding nominees to claim the award, including Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel and Ayada Maldives. The number of contestants in the category was nearly three times higher than last year, making the victory a resounding success.

Its La Maison 1888 Restaurant also received the World's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant award and its Harnn Heritage Spa was crowned Asia's Best Resort Spa 2017 and Vietnam's Best Resort Spa 2017.

Graham Cooke, WTA president and founder, said that honoring a resort as the world's most luxurious for fourth consecutive year is unprecedented event in the history of the WTA's 24 years.

The InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort has set a record that is unlikely to ever be broken, even in the years to come, he said.

Dang Minh Truong, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors cum General Director of Sun Group, expressed his pride at winnning the top two awards – considered the “Oscars” of the global travel industry. He added the awards would inspire Sun Group to continue to create high-class buildings that contribute to the development of Vietnam's tourism industry.

Sitting on Son Tra Peninsula, the InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort was designed by world famous architect Bill Bensley with 200 rooms featuring typical Vietnamese architectural and cultural values. The resort hosted the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders' Week last November.

The JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, which opened in January 2017 on Vietnam's biggest island, is another Bensley design, inspired by the legend of a fictional former university for French colonists - Lamarck University, with 240 rooms and villas, as well as interior decorations arranged as a miniature museum of more than 5,000 antiques that Bensley collected from 40 European countries.

The World Travel Awards is held every year and considered the most prestigious, comprehensive and sought after awards program in the global travel and tourism industry.

