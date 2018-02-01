Vietnamese flower village in full bloom for Tet

|
Vietnamese people develop a taste for flowers and bonsai trees during Tet, their most important festival when the country celebrates the Lunar New Year. The verdant plants and vibrant flowers are not only beautiful, they are also thought to bring luck and prosperity. With only two weeks left until Tet, Sa Dec Flower Village is enjoying its busiest time of the year.
|
Stretching 20 hectares in Sa Dec Town, the capital of Dong Thap Province, this is the biggest bonsai and flower garden in the Mekong Delta. The plants grown here are sold across southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.
|
For years, the village has been opening its door for visitors, so take a trip if you want to feel the Tet vibe in the Vietnamese countryside.
|
Unexpected rains since mid December have made some flowers bloom earlier than planned.
|
Daisies are some of the most popular flowers here. Two pots will cost you VND160,000 ($7).
|
"Flower growing is a family tradition for many farmers here,” one farmer said. Many foreigners, mostly French, have been visiting the farm since December, he added.
|
Small, delicate flowers are for sale at the farm.
|
Visitors can walk around and take photos with the flowers here free of charge.