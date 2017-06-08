VnExpress International
Vietnamese budget carrier Jetstar to launch new routes to Osaka

By VnExpress   June 8, 2017 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Passengers are about to board a flight of Jetstar Pacific. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Ha

Jetstar will be the first low-cost airline in Vietnam to offer direct flights to Japan.

Local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific Airlines has announced plans to launch direct flights from Hanoi and Da Nang to Osaka in Japan.

The new flights are expected to launch in early September 2017. Every week there will be four return flights from each city on Airbus A320 airplanes, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Jetstar is currently waiting to be granted a license for the new routes.

A one-way economy class ticket on both routes is expected to cost around VND 1.5 million ($68.18 or JPY 7,500), excluding taxes and fees.

Each week, the low-cost carrier, a joint venture between Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Australia’s Qantas Group, operates nearly 100 international flights to Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China’s Guangzhou, as well as over 500 domestic flights across Vietnam.

