Travel

Vietnam through the eyes of US basketball star

By Pham Huyen   August 16, 2018 | 02:22 pm GMT+7

U.S. basketball star Chamique Holdsclaw was fascinated by the country and its people.

Chamique Holdsclaw, 41, was a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player from 1999 to 2010, mostly with the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Recently, she was on a short vacation in Vietnam. "I had a good time," she said on social media.

 “I’ve never experienced this kind of heat in my life”, Chamique wrote about her time in Hanoi, saying her heart rate increased without exercising.

Chamique had to get used to crossing the bustling streets and thought she nearly died twice.

Of Vietnamese foods, bun cha left a great impression on Chamique.

Chamique visited Ha Long Bay, where she went on a cruise, saw the sights and practiced tai chi with people she met during the trip.  

"I have even gotten used to people staring and wanting to take pictures of me. They are fascinated by my height, build and hair. I’ve had to tell them ‘No’ several times when they would walk up and say ‘Nice’ and attempt to touch my hair. Young kids just want to talk so they can practice their English.”   

Before arriving in Vietnam, Chamique visited Siem Riep in Cambodia. She is now traveling in Thailand.

