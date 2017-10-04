VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam’s air fares skyrocket during low season, carriers say within limits

By Nguyen Ha   October 4, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s air fares skyrocket during low season, carriers say within limits
Vietnamese carriers have cut flights to reduce cost in the low season and put aircraft into maintenance. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

Aviation authorities have promised to look into the matter and order carriers to add more flights to ease prices if necessary.

Vietnamese travelers have been puzzled over unusually high air fares in the middle of the low season, and airlines have been unable to come up with a satisfactory explanation for the sudden jump.

Domestic air fares have surged by up to three times since the beginning of this month, to around VND3.6 million ($158) for a one-way ticket from Hanoi to Saigon, for example.

Air fares from the capital to popular resort towns such as Da Lat and Nha Trang have risen around 50 percent.

Even ticket retailers said they have been caught off guard, and that customers are no longer receiving better rates by booking a week in advance.

“The price hikes are unreasonable," a source from a ticket office in Hanoi said. "They are as expensive as the Lunar New Year holiday season, but this is the low season.”

But carriers have cited the low season itself as the root of the problem.

They said they have reduced the number of flights because demand is less, and services on some long routes have been cut by half.

A source from budget carrier Jetstar said that there may have been a miscalculation between operational planning and actual demand.

He said the demand for this year’s low season might be higher than last year, but carriers plan their flight cuts based on previous years’ data. The cuts aim to reduce costs and allow aircraft maintenance to be carried out ahead of the year-end peak season, he said.

Air tickets are still available for a range of prices, but late birds will be left with all the expensive fares, he said.

A representative from private carrier Vietjet also said that price fluctuations are driven by supply and demand.

But carriers said the high prices are still below the limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

A CAAV official said it is checking the prices and will order the carriers to add more flights if necessary, according to Tin Tuc, a Vietnam News Agency news website.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam aviation flights air fares travel pricing
 
Read more
Find that 'je ne sais quoi' in Vietnam’s city of love

Find that 'je ne sais quoi' in Vietnam’s city of love

Float away on a lotus leaf at this pagoda in southern Vietnam

Float away on a lotus leaf at this pagoda in southern Vietnam

Vietnam fines resort $4,600 for filling in part of world-renowned bay

Vietnam fines resort $4,600 for filling in part of world-renowned bay

Chinese visitors flock to Vietnam to celebrate their National Day break

Chinese visitors flock to Vietnam to celebrate their National Day break

Saigon serves up second licensed street food zone

Saigon serves up second licensed street food zone

Head for heights? These ten cliffs in Vietnam will blow your mind

Head for heights? These ten cliffs in Vietnam will blow your mind

9 new reasons to pack up and get out of Saigon right now

9 new reasons to pack up and get out of Saigon right now

Hoi An named world's top 5 budget-friendly destination

Hoi An named world's top 5 budget-friendly destination

 
go to top