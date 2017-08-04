Vietnam resort spa named best in the world

Harnn Heritage Spa in the tourist city of Da Nang has been named "Global Spa of the Year" and "Global Luxury Spa Retreat" at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2017.

Located in the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and developed by Sun Group, the spa outperformed rivals from over 30 countries to take home the two awards.

"We are delighted and proud to be named the winner by World Luxury Spa Awards, a prestigious award in the spa industry, with the highest quality evaluation system," said Juan Losada, general manager of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. "These awards are the result of the dedication and excellent services we bring to our customers every day."

With eight exclusively designed treatment rooms running alongside a small lake hidden in the resort, HARNN Heritage Spa is like a private oasis, a space of absolute relaxation, which is completely separate from the chaos of the outside world. Tourists are being astonished by its unique architecture, designed by Sun Group and architect Bill Bensley.

The spa is centered around restoring a natural balance to the bodies and minds by combining the practice of traditional Asian medicine with naturopathy.

HARNN Heritage Spa is a sanctuary for the body and soul, and filled with natural light. The spa’s interior design was inspired by the Naguchi school from the 1950s, utilizing marble baths and decor focusing on the harmony between straight lines and curves.

All treatment rooms have the same standard size as the luxury rooms in InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Most rooms also have an open-air jacuzzi with a view of the ocean or of Son Tra Peninsula’s beautiful greenery.

In 2015, HARNN Heritage Spa won the "World's Best New Hotel Spa" award for its luxurious design and excellent services. While last year, it claimed the title of "Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort" by World Travel Awards.

HARNN Heritage Spa’s double at World Luxury Spa Awards 2017 have continued to assert the quality and prestige of the carefully designed world-class services offered at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.

Take a look at the resort and spa:

