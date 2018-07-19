VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam resort hotel ranked among the best in the world

By Ngoc Dinh   July 19, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam resort hotel ranked among the best in the world
Four Seasons The Nam Hai in Hoi An. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons The Nam Hai

The Four Seasons The Nam Hai Hotel & Resort in Vietnam has been listed as one of 100 best hotels in the world.

The only Vietnamese hotel in the annual list compiled by the famous Travel + Leisure magazine is a 15-minute drive Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Thousands of readers took part in the magazine’s survey, selecting their favorite hotels based on different criteria including rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.

The Four Seasons The Nam Hai Hotel & Resort was 89th in the list of top 100 hotels. Standing near Ha My beach in the central province Quang Nam, the resort carries a combination of Asian and modern architecture in a complex of 100 villas.

This year’s list is dominated by Asian hotels with 27 places, while Europe has 18. Topping the list is another hotel in Asia, the Four Seasons Resort Bali in Sayan, Indonesia.

The World’s Best Award is granted by the Travel + Leisure magazine based on results of its annual survey of various industries, including airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, hotels and hotel brands.

Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive destination for foreign tourists. In the first six months of 2018, the country welcomed nearly 7.9 million international visitors, a 27 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Related News:
Tags: hotel Vietnam top 100
 
Read more
Japan reopens beaches hit by 2011 nuclear, tsunami disaster

Japan reopens beaches hit by 2011 nuclear, tsunami disaster

For a cheap, peach of a beach, Vietnam’s the place

For a cheap, peach of a beach, Vietnam’s the place

Vietnam's 400-year-old town rated among world's 15 best tourism cities

Vietnam's 400-year-old town rated among world's 15 best tourism cities

Saigon a top ten destination in Asia

Saigon a top ten destination in Asia

When you want to take a hike in Vietnam

When you want to take a hike in Vietnam

Pristine sands of Con Dao await your footprints

Pristine sands of Con Dao await your footprints

Hoi An an ideal place to take it easy

Hoi An an ideal place to take it easy

 
go to top