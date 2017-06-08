VnExpress International
Vietnam province celebrates heritage week with free entry to popular ancient town

By VnExpress   June 8, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Hoi An Ancient Town sparkles in late evening. Photo by VnExpress

Take in a world biosphere reserve, ancient Hindu temples and the old town itself all free of charge.

Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam will be offering free tickets to the popular tourist town of Hoi An and other famous attractions until next Wednesday to mark its heritage week.

Visitors arriving on tours will have free access to the ancient town, the world biosphere reserve on Cham Island and the centuries-old Hindu temples at My Son, according to a post on the local government website.

The seventh Quang Nam Heritage Festival will feature more than 20 cultural, sports and tourism events. The opening ceremony will be held on Tam Thanh Beach on Friday and the closing night will take place in Hoi An, which was voted one of the world’s top 25 destinations in this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Hotels, restaurants and spas have also pledged to offer promotions and discounts for tourists during the festival, which is returning after four years as part of the province's efforts to draw one million tourists this year.

Entrance to Cham Island usually costs VND70,000 ($3), while a ticket for My Son is VND150,000.

Hoi An charges visitors VND120,000 for a ticket that includes admission to a large number of attractions, notably the iconic Japanese Bridge and the three-century-old Fukian Assembly Hall. Some privately-owned sites sell their own tickets and will not be free.

