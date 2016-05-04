Vietnam eases liquid restrictions on domestic flights

The rules have been lifted for domestic flights while restrictions remain for international flights, according to a new circular that took effect on Sunday.

The Transport Ministry’s circular allows passengers on domestic flights to carry liquids, aerosols and gels, creams and pastes in their carry-on bags with no restrictions on size.

International flight passengers can carry no more than 1 liter of liquids in their carry-on luggage, with each container no more than 100ml.

The restrictions don’t apply to milk, baby food or liquid medicine without a prescription.

Liquid products bought at duty-free stores at restricted departure areas can be brought onboard without a limit on volume on the condition they are carried in a plastic security bag with a receipt clearly stating the time and location of purchase.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration started applying a liquid ban in October 2007 in response to flight security demands by the International Civil Aviation Organization after a series of attempted bombings using liquid explosives.