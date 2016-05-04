VnExpress International
Vietnam eases liquid restrictions on domestic flights

By An Hong   May 4, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7

Passengers on domestic flights within Vietnam are now allowed to bring bottled water, soft drinks and perfume on flights, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The rules have been lifted for domestic flights while restrictions remain for international flights, according to a new circular that took effect on Sunday.

The Transport Ministry’s circular allows passengers on domestic flights to carry liquids, aerosols and gels, creams and pastes in their carry-on bags with no restrictions on size.

International flight passengers can carry no more than 1 liter of liquids in their carry-on luggage, with each container no more than 100ml.

The restrictions don’t apply to milk, baby food or liquid medicine without a prescription.

Liquid products bought at duty-free stores at restricted departure areas can be brought onboard without a limit on volume on the condition they are carried in a plastic security bag with a receipt clearly stating the time and location of purchase.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration started applying a liquid ban in October 2007 in response to flight security demands by the International Civil Aviation Organization after a series of attempted bombings using liquid explosives.

Tags: liquids ban liquid water flight security aviation carry-on bag CAAV
 
