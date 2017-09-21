VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Vietnam budget carrier to launch new route from Saigon to Phnom Penh

By Staff reporters   September 21, 2017 | 01:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam budget carrier to launch new route from Saigon to Phnom Penh
An airplane of Vietjet Air is seen before a flight at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietjet's rapid expansion continues with domestic domination on the horizon. 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will be launching a Saigon-Phnom Penh service on November 24 this year. 

Flights will take off at 5:35 p.m. from Saigon and arrive at 6:20 p.m. in Phnom Penh. The return trip will depart from Phnom Penh at 7:30 and arrive at 8:15 p.m.

Single fares will start from VND199,000 ($8.75) (excl. tax). 

Vietjet Air already operates 73 routes in Vietnam and across the region. 

The airline currently accounts for 40 percent of Vietnam's domestic market and will likely surpass Vietnam Airlines this year as the country's biggest domestic carrier, according to the CAPA Center for Aviation.

The low-cost carrier launched a Hanoi-Yangon service last month, and has plans to connect Saigon and Jakarta in December this year. 

Related News:
Tags: vietjet low-cost airline southeast asia
 
Read more
Take a deep breath for this marathon run through Vietnam’s spectacular mountains

Take a deep breath for this marathon run through Vietnam’s spectacular mountains

Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam

Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam

Ferries to Phu Quoc suspended due to bad weather

Ferries to Phu Quoc suspended due to bad weather

Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday

Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday

Vietnamese tour guides petition against illegal Chinese rivals in Da Nang

Vietnamese tour guides petition against illegal Chinese rivals in Da Nang

New direct air route links Hanoi, China’s Jiangxi Province

New direct air route links Hanoi, China’s Jiangxi Province

Put your best foot forward on free walking tours of Vietnam's top destinations

Put your best foot forward on free walking tours of Vietnam's top destinations

As US ban on travel to North Korea kicks in, tourist says he would return

As US ban on travel to North Korea kicks in, tourist says he would return

 
go to top