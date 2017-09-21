Vietnam budget carrier to launch new route from Saigon to Phnom Penh

An airplane of Vietjet Air is seen before a flight at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will be launching a Saigon-Phnom Penh service on November 24 this year.

Flights will take off at 5:35 p.m. from Saigon and arrive at 6:20 p.m. in Phnom Penh. The return trip will depart from Phnom Penh at 7:30 and arrive at 8:15 p.m.

Single fares will start from VND199,000 ($8.75) (excl. tax).

Vietjet Air already operates 73 routes in Vietnam and across the region.

The airline currently accounts for 40 percent of Vietnam's domestic market and will likely surpass Vietnam Airlines this year as the country's biggest domestic carrier, according to the CAPA Center for Aviation.

The low-cost carrier launched a Hanoi-Yangon service last month, and has plans to connect Saigon and Jakarta in December this year.