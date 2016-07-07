VnExpress International
Vietnam at the clicks of shutter

By Huong Chi   July 7, 2016 | 08:24 am GMT+7

Behold the works of these beauty extractors!

A photo contest entitled “Today’s Vietnam” has been flooded with more than 5,464 photographs from all over Vietnam. VnExpress has browsed them all to bring you the moments that have made it to the top.

And the first prize goes to “Back to the roots” by Nguyen Trang Kim Cuong capturing a group of foreign tourists listening attentively to the guide telling the stories of the fallen Champa Kingdom.
We have the second prize shared by two first runners-up. The first one is “Little friends" by Hoang Ngoc Thach.
The co-first runner-up is “Childhood” by Nguyen Chi Long, capturing mountainous ethnic minority children’s playground.
“Lan Ha Cruise” by Vu Thanh Chung is part of the trinity that claimed three third prizes.
Thanh Nien, the road that separates Truc Bach Lake and the famous West Lake in Hanoi, helped secure Nguyen Ngoc Ban one of the third prizes.
“A mother of ethnic minority Dao” by Vu Manh Cuong completed the trinity.
The jury also gave honorable mentions to five other works. The first one is “Painting on buffalo festival in Ha Nam” by Le Ngoc Huy.
“Bo Nau Cave” by Dao Quang Minh is the second one to claim the honorable mention.
“Thai culture” by Bui Quang Thuan is the third.
“Hoi An Ancient Town” by Nguyen Thi Dao
“Thac Ba - Ha Long on the mountains” by Nguyen Van Mien

