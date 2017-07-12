Vietnam Airlines tells passengers to check-in early at Hanoi airport

Passengers stand in line to finish check-in process at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The summer holidays have arrived, and Vietnam's airports are busier than ever as tourists set off for some of the country's top destinations.

In an attempt to handle the rush, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has asked its passengers to check-in at least two hours before departure on domestic flights and three hours for international flights, instead of the 40 and 50 minutes currently stipulated.

According to the airline, check-in procedures take significantly longer during the peak season.

In the first 10 days of this month, more than 6,000 passengers on domestic flights showed up late to the boarding gates at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

It also wants passengers to show up at boarding gates 30-40 minutes before their flights take off.

Upgrade work will start at Noi Bai Airport's domestic terminal this week, so more delays are expected.

The expansion will allow the terminal to serve 12 million passengers per year, instead of the 9 million it currently caters for.

The carrier also suggests that passengers check-in online 24 hours before departure to save time at check-in counters.

Noi Bai handles 400 flights in the off season and 500 flights during the peak season.

The airline industry served 52.2 million passengers last year, up 29 percent from 2015. The domestic sector alone grew 30 percent with 28 million passengers, based on aviation authority data.