Vietnam Airlines slips three places in world rankings

Passengers wait to check in at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Skytrax, a U.K.–based airport and airline rating organization, released these figures as it announced winners at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

It bills these awards as “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”

The top carriers list is based on reviews by more than 24 million passengers from over 100 countries.

Vietnam Airlines is 50th on the list, down three spots from last year while Singapore Airlines continued to remain on top, followed by Qatar Airways and ANA All Nippon Airways.

Making it to the top 10 are other world-famous airlines like Emirates, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific, Garuda Indonesia, Hainan Airlines, Thai Airways.

Vietnam Airlines, the fourth 4-star commercial carrier in Southeast Asia, has won recognition from other international quarters.

In April this year, it was voted for by TripAdvisor readers as one of the top airlines in Asia.

The World Travel Awards, often dubbed "the tourism Oscars," last year named Vietnam Airlines as the world’s leading airlines in the premium economy class.

Founded in 1956, Vietnam Airlines operates 93 planes, including the new top-end Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and the long-haul Airbus 350-900.

Vietnam's aviation industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The country served more than 53 million air passengers in the first half of this year, up 14 percent from a year ago.