Venture inland to eat the inedible

One of the most complicated dishes on the region's menu, the dish is available only from the ninth month to the third month of the lunar calendar. The moss stays fresh for only two hours after harvesting. Found where the water flows the fastest, the moss of choice is found on stream rocks. Only young moss is harvested and then pounded to get rid of the dirt. Moss comes in soups, salads and grilled, but it's at its best with ginger and pepper.