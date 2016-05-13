Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

|
Often compared to Robinson Crusoe’s island, Roof Island is in An Hai Commune, Tuy An District, Phu Yen Province. Situated not far from the mainland, the island is a go-to place thanks to the lack of tourists.
The ideal time for a trip to Roof Island is from March to August when there is no extreme weather.
It takes only 20 minutes by boat to reach the island and costs only VND500,000 ($23) for a round-trip ticket. The best place to embark from is An Hai Dock, which saves you time and money.
Pristine beauty, a scarcity of people and tree-covered mountains.
There are no regular services available on the island. It is not hooked up to the power grid, hostels are a luxury and fresh water is a treat. This lack of essentials offers tourists a chance to improvise. Remember to prepare tents and food if you plan to spend the night here.
A makeshift stove made right on the beach.
At the very heart of the island, there are just a few houses.
Crystal clear water and the rocky shore combine to make a stunning scene.
Photo by Tran Tan Chuc