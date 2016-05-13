VnExpress International
Travel

Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

By Duong Thanh   May 13, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Only 27 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa city in Phu Yen, ‘Mai nha' (Roof) Island has somehow managed to preserve its wild and rugged beauty.

Often compared to Robinson Crusoe’s island, Roof Island is in An Hai Commune, Tuy An District, Phu Yen Province. Situated not far from the mainland, the island is a go-to place thanks to the lack of tourists.
The ideal time for a trip to Roof Island is from March to August when there is no extreme weather.
It takes only 20 minutes by boat to reach the island and costs only VND500,000 ($23) for a round-trip ticket. The best place to embark from is An Hai Dock, which saves you time and money.
Pristine beauty, a scarcity of people and tree-covered mountains.
There are no regular services available on the island. It is not hooked up to the power grid, hostels are a luxury and fresh water is a treat. This lack of essentials offers tourists a chance to improvise. Remember to prepare tents and food if you plan to spend the night here.
A makeshift stove made right on the beach.
At the very heart of the island, there are just a few houses.
Crystal clear water and the rocky shore combine to make a stunning scene.

Photo by Tran Tan Chuc




 

Tags: Phu Yen island
 
