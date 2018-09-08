VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Two Vietnamese hotels sparkle as Asian heritage gems

By Nguyen Quy   September 8, 2018 | 09:14 pm GMT+7
Two Vietnamese hotels sparkle as Asian heritage gems
The Hotel Continental Saigon in District 1 is seen from the facade. Photo courtesy of Saigontourist

Two colonial-era hotels in Vietnam have charmed their way into international broadcaster CNN’s list of Asia’s best heritgage gems.

The Hotel Continental Saigon in HCMC's Dong Khoi Street and Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi's Ngo Quyen Street have showed up on the list of Asia’s most beautiful heritage hotels compiled by CNN.

Just a short walk from Saigon’s Notre Dame Cathedral, Hotel Continental Saigon was built in 1880 and was the place to be for many high-ranking French colonial officials.  It was shut down in 1980 and resumed operations in 1989.

Despite the ups and down of the history, it has retained much of its classic charms from “candlelit street-side dining, wrought iron balconies, a frangipani-filled courtyard, wood-paneled rooms to excellent French cuisine,” CNN says.

Founded in 1901, the Sofitel Legend Metropole is a “beautiful example of colonial architecture” in the heart of the capital city.

The Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi is one of the oldest hotels in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The Sofitel Legend Metropole in Hanoi is one of the oldest hotels in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy


The hotel is home to a two-meter-high wartime bomb shelter which was discovered by chance in 2011. It was where many famous figures of the Vietnam War, including actress Jane Fonda and anti-war activist Tom Hayden, took refugee as bombs rained down on Hanoi.

Other heritages in CNN’s list include Raffles in Singapore, Yabshi Phunkhang Heritage hotel in China, Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Cambodia, the Majestic Malacca in Malaysia and Manila Hotel in the Philippines.

Related News:

Destinations

Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor

Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

See more
Tags: Vietnam hotels Asia heritage gems Hotel Continental Saigon Dong Khoi Street Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi travel
 
Read more
Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds

Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

Vietnam a top three global adventure travel destination: TripAdvisor

Vietnam a top three global adventure travel destination: TripAdvisor

Central Vietnam river glows in a tribute to parents

Central Vietnam river glows in a tribute to parents

A closer look at controversy-ridden H'mong royal palace

A closer look at controversy-ridden H'mong royal palace

 
go to top