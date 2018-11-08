Two Vietnam resorts rank among world’s best

At number 15 is one of the country’s top resorts, the InterContinential Danang Sun Peninsula, in the central city of Da Nang.

The magazine wrote: "Though just 30 minutes from the Danang airport, InterContinental’s flagship Vietnam property feels much farther away from the ‘real world.’

"Scattered from the lush hills of the Son Tra Peninsula nature reserve down to the sandy shores of the East Sea, the resort—which opened in 2012—has become one of the top picks in the country for relaxing getaways."

The tariff here ranges from $400 to $3,000 for a night.

InterContinential Danang Sun Peninsula ranks 15th in Condé Nast Traveler’s list of world’s best resorts. Photo courtesy of InterContinential.

At number 17 is a property in Phu Quoc, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa. It is located on a beach named Khem and has 244 rooms and villas with sea views and private pools. Prices start at $280.

Phu Quoc is Vietnam's largest island in the southern province of Kien Giang.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa ranks 17th in the list. Photo courtesy of JW Marriott.

Topping the list is a resort in Indonesia, Viceroy Bali, followed by Viceroy Los Cabos in Mexico and Naladhu Private Island in the Maldives.

Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive destination for foreign tourists. More than 11.6 million foreigners arrived in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, a 22.9 percent year-on-year increase.

Last year's foreign arrivals is 12.9 million, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.