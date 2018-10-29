VnExpress International
Travel

Two new stunning caves to welcome visitors in central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   October 29, 2018 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Gieng Vooc cave in Quang Binh. Photo by Phong Nha Discovery

Starting next month, the Vom and Gieng Vooc caves in Quang Binh Province will welcome visitors to their stunning interiors.

A standard tour to the caves will be a two day-one night affair.

Visitors can hike, camp, on simply go sightseeing in this area.

The Vom cave is 1.6 kilometers long, 124 meters high and 150 meters wide. What makes the cave stand out is a large group of stalactites dripping down like waterfalls.

The Gieng Vooc cave is 400 meters longer than Vom, and hosts four lakes and a stream. The stalactites here sparkle as they bear down on the lake, some of them clear like crystals.

There are more than 400 caves in Quang Binh, 40 of which have opened for visitors.

