try-and-find-the-sand-under-the-trash-at-this-famous-beach-in-northern-vietnam

|
It’s summer time and the sea is calling. For folks in the north, the beach on Co To Island off Quang Ninh Province is just the place to be, but it looks like some people have been having too much fun. This is what the beach looks like after a busy day when thousands of people have visited.
|
It’s difficult to say if this is a beach or a garbage dump.
|
Would you dare to have take a dip in the sea on this beach? For Lan, a tourist from Quang Binh Province in the central region, the answer is no. She said she was shocked to see the state to the famous beach and what Co To has become.
|
What’s left of a beach party.
|
And a dead fish.
|
People enjoy sitting around a fire on the beach, but it seems like no one is interested in cleaning it up.
|
And a plastic chair.
|
Plastic bottles are all over the place, but it’s not just the tourists who are to blame. Local fishermen throw trash into the sea and it washes back onto the beach, said Dao Van Vu, a senior official on Co To, adding that local authorities have hired a company to clean the beach.
Not far away from Co To, things are just the same in the world-renowned Ha Long Bay. The video shows how bad it is.