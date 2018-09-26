Trans-Vietnam cycle journey touted among world’s top charity challenges

The bike ride from north to south takes cyclists through glamorous beaches in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Le Minh

The journey from Hanoi heads first for Hue, which has gained fame for “ancient temples and tombs” before stopping at Hoi An, an ancient town lined with “riverside cafés, colonial architecture and a patchwork of rice paddies and sandy beach.”

The cyclists continue by pedaling down to Da Nang and My Son, which is a UNESCO heritage site in the central province of Quang Nam and home to Cham remains, before dropping by Nha Trang’s beaches.

Da Nang, a top destination in central Vietnam, is famous for the icon of Dragon Bridge.

“The last stop is Ho Chi Minh City where there’s time to reflect on your achievement,” the newspaper said.

The Telegraph list of 20 must-try charity challenges also include a trek up the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, a nine-day trek along the Great Wall of China and a bike ride from London to Paris.

Readers of leading global travel website TripAdvisor last month ranked Vietnam third in the 10 top adventure destinations around the world.

A global report published last month by the United Nations World Tourism Organization ranked Vietnam’s tourism growth as fourth in the world, with the country's visitor numbers growing at one of the fastest rates in the world.

Vietnam was also chosen “Asia’s Leading Destination” at the 2018 World Travel Awards in Hong Kong.