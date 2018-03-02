VnExpress International
Tired of thick snow and frostbite? Vietnam has the answer to your winter blues

By Minh Nga   March 2, 2018 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Vung Ro Beach in Vietnam's central province of Khanh Hoa in February 2018. Photo by Banh He

'Winter is here' rarely makes sense in Vietnam, where the sun isn't scared to shine.

With an extreme cold snap gripping most of Europe and the U.S. just recovering from a record-breaking freeze, Vietnam is shining bright under warm spring sunshine.

The tropical country is now at its best with north and central areas enjoying temperate climes and the south still awaiting summer rain, which makes it a perfect candidate for a winter escape, the Telegraph has suggested in its list of “The 25 Best Destinations for Winter Sun”.

The capital Hanoi, the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City and the natural wonder Ha Long Bay are just some of the destinations the Telegraph has told its readers to check out.

But it’s not just its biggest cities and the world-famous bay that Vietnam has to offer visitors at this time of year.

Just last December, National Geographic suggested its readers check out the Mekong waterways in southern Vietnam for a winter trip.

“While Canadian rivers are freezing into winter skating tracks, Southeast Asia’s longest river, the Mekong, flows merrily along past arching palms and sunny floating houses,” the magazine said on a list of the nine best destinations for winter trips in 2018.

A month before that, the Guardian named Quy Nhon, a beach town in south central Vietnam, among the best destinations for winter sun.

“The intense resort development seen in the country’s more popular seaside locations has yet to reach this region, making for a laidback atmosphere and the perfect place for a relaxed getaway,” said the Guardian.

Tags: Vietnam winter escape travel Mekong Delta Quy Nhon
 
