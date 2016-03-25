Three best places for egg coffee

An egg coffee starts with a layer of condensed milk at the bottom of the cup (the Vietnamese twist) and it’s then topped with strong black coffee. A scrambled egg yolk is then poured over the top. It sounds simple, but only a small number of coffee shops make the drink successfully. Here are what I believe to be the top three egg coffee shops in the capital.

Giang café (39 Nguyen Huu Huan street)

Founded by Mr. Giang himself, this traditional egg coffee will challenge your taste buds. The egg cream layer is thicker than you will find elsewhere and the drink has a strong, sweet flavor. It’s best to begin by stirring to combine all the layers, so the sweet cream and milk soften the bitterness of the coffee. Each cup is placed into a bowl of warm water to maintain the heat. Giang café is open from 7 a.m to 10 p.m, and an egg coffee goes for VND20,000 a cup.

There’s also a branch at 109 Yen Phu street.

Dinh café (13 Dinh Tien Hoang street, Hanoi)

Located on the second floor of an old villa, Dinh café is an ideal destination for people who love coffee. The egg layer here is softer and smoother so it does not overwhelm the bitterness of the coffee. Both flavors are different but not contrary, and they harmonize with each other in a way that no coffee house can imitate.

Dinh café is open from 6:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m; egg coffee is 17.000 VND a cup.

Pho Co café (11 Hang Gai street, Hanoi)

Egg coffee is normally taken hot, but an iced egg coffee from Pho Co can change one’s mind. The egg cream tastes sweet and slightly oily, and is calculated to balance with the coffee. Making egg coffee is hard enough, making iced egg coffee is a serious challenge. Another reason people choose Pho Co is the perfect view from the fourth floor facing Hoan Kiem Lake.

Egg coffee prices range from VND40,000 to VND45,000 . The café is open from 7 a.m to 10 p.m.