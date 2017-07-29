VnExpress International
Travel

This valley in northern Vietnam will take your breath away

By Duong Thanh   July 29, 2017 | 08:28 pm GMT+7

Bac Son is laid out like a mosaic hidden under the clouds, if you have a head for heights.

Bac Son District in Lang Son Province is known for its pristine valley in Vietnam's northern mountains. To see Bac Son Valley at its best, take a hike up Na Lay Mountain. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung
A 45-minute climb in the early morning will reward you with a breathtaking panoramic view of Bac Son Valley, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung
This is the view from the top of Na Lay. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung
The rice season in Bac Son Valley starts later lthan most areas, leaving a mosaic of paddy fields and rivers. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung
The valley is surrounded by limestone outcrops that are home to ethnic people who live in small houses next to their rice fields. Photo by VnExpress/Luu Minh Dan
This is not something you can see every day. Photo by VnExpress/Luu Minh Dan
Villagers in Bac Son Valley allow tourists to stay in their homes for only VND50,000 ($2.2) per night. A meal costs just VND150,000 for four people. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung
Stopping by Quynh Son Village, you can join locals to bathe in the stream and experience daily life. Photo by VnExpress/Nong The Hung

Tags: Vietnam Bac Son northern mountains
 
