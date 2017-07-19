this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break

|
Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, eight wooden cottages with thatched roofs stand humbly in the middle of a pond where you can see lotus flowers, water lilies and mangrove palms.
Connected by wooden bridges, these cottages are a world apart from city life.
But they are still well-equipped with all your home comforts.
Want some cool fresh air and greenery? Just open the window.
Row a boat through the mangrove palms during, take a cooking class and visit the fruit and vegetable gardens nearby.
Then enjoy a barbecue in the evening.
The cost is VND1.5 million ($66) per night for a small cottage for two, and VND1.7 million ($75) for a bigger cottage.