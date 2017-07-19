VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

This homestay near Saigon has just what you need for a city break

By Thanh Tuyet   July 19, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Experience waterway life just 30 minutes from downtown Saigon at this riverside resort in Binh Chanh District.

this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break

Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, eight wooden cottages with thatched roofs stand humbly in the middle of a pond where you can see lotus flowers, water lilies and mangrove palms.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-1

Connected by wooden bridges, these cottages are a world apart from city life.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-2

But they are still well-equipped with all your home comforts.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-3

Want some cool fresh air and greenery? Just open the window.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-4

Row a boat through the mangrove palms during, take a cooking class and visit the fruit and vegetable gardens nearby.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-5

Then enjoy a barbecue in the evening.
this-homestay-near-saigon-has-just-what-you-need-for-a-city-break-6

The cost is VND1.5 million ($66) per night for a small cottage for two, and VND1.7 million ($75) for a bigger cottage.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Binh Chanh
 
Read more
Hoi An’s floating lanterns shine as one of CNN's top global travel moments

Hoi An’s floating lanterns shine as one of CNN's top global travel moments

A storm is brewing: Another side of Vietnam's once-forbidden island outpost

A storm is brewing: Another side of Vietnam's once-forbidden island outpost

Vietnam beats France to crack China's top 10 travel destinations

Vietnam beats France to crack China's top 10 travel destinations

Vietnamese tour company in hot water for illegal Thailand tours

Vietnamese tour company in hot water for illegal Thailand tours

Globetrotters name Vietnam's Hoi An among the 15 best cities in the world

Globetrotters name Vietnam's Hoi An among the 15 best cities in the world

This dance between the sun and the clouds will take your breath away in Vietnam

This dance between the sun and the clouds will take your breath away in Vietnam

Check out Saigon backpacker street's first vehicle free night

Check out Saigon backpacker street's first vehicle free night

10 churches to pique your curiosity on a tour of Vietnam

10 churches to pique your curiosity on a tour of Vietnam

 
go to top