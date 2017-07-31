This hidden emerald lake in Vietnam's Mekong Delta will make you speechless

From Tri Ton Town in the eponymous district, you can travel to Ta Na Hill following the blue road on Google Maps, or you can start from Tri Ton Market and ask locals the way to Ta Pa Pagoda, which is 400 meters from the hill. Locals in An Giang are friendly and you can ask for help whenever you get lost, but keep in mind that they don’t speak much English. Photo by VnExpress/Hachi8