This hidden emerald lake in Vietnam's Mekong Delta will make you speechless

To many people, the Mekong Delta means waterways and rice fields, but this southern land has more than that, like this unique lake on top of a hill in Tri Ton District, An Giang Province. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tuyet
From Tri Ton Town in the eponymous district, you can travel to Ta Na Hill following the blue road on Google Maps, or you can start from Tri Ton Market and ask locals the way to Ta Pa Pagoda, which is 400 meters from the hill. Locals in An Giang are friendly and you can ask for help whenever you get lost, but keep in mind that they don’t speak much English. Photo by VnExpress/Hachi8
Ta Na Hill used to stand 120 meters high, but mining has reduced it to 45 meters and created the hollow for the beautiful lake. You can drive motorbikes up the hill and take a tent for an overnight camping trip. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tuyet
Rock formations surround the lake, and local children like to jump of them into the jade water. Photo by VnExpress/Vuong Manh
This is the view from the top of Ta Pa Hill: paddy fields and trees. Photo by VnExpress/Hachi 8
Make some time to visit the Tra Su cajuput forest, which is flooded all year round. You can take a boat ride through the forest along canals covered with green water-ferns in Tinh Bien District. Photo by VnExpress/Phan Loc
An Giang has many specialties that are not to be missed like this hotpot with sesbania sesban flowers, water lily and freshwater fish. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tuyet