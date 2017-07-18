VnExpress International
This dance between the sun and the clouds will take your breath away in Vietnam

By Luu Minh Dan, Duong Thanh   July 18, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7

Try staying overnight on the mountain to capture Mau Son emerging through the fluffy morning clouds.

this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam

Mau Son rises more than one kilometer above sea level in Lang Son Province, 170 kilometers (106 miles) to the northeast of Hanoi. Visitors here can experience spring, summer, autumn and winter all in a single day.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-1

Many photographers spend the night on the mountain and wake up at 3 a.m. just to capture the right moment.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-2

Heaven meets earth.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-3

Sunrise from the mountain.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-4

Some of the mountain-top houses were built by the French and have stood the tests of time.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-5

Paths curving around the mountain tempt itchy feet.
this-dance-between-the-sun-and-the-clouds-will-take-your-breath-away-in-vietnam-6

Farmers graze their cattle on the mountain.
Tags: Vietnam travel destinations Mau Son
 
