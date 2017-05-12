the-vietnamese-island-that-gives-you-the-magic-of-walking-on-water

|
The central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famous Nha Trang Bay, is where you can find many pristine islands. One of them is the unique Diep Son, a combination of three small, isolated islets. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan
|
What's most special about Diep Son is an 800-meter path connecting those islets. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan
|
At low tide, you can walk on this path to move from islet to islet. According to locals, the water is shallow in the morning during the first half of the lunar month and in the afternoon during the remaining half of the month. Photo by Quang Trung
|
Even during high tide, you can still wade through along the path, half submerged in the crystal clear water. From Nha Trang, you should travel 50 km (31 miles) to Van Gia Port. There you can reach Diep Son by boat. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan
|
A boardwalk in Diep Son that has inspired many photos and selfies. Photo by Quang Trung
|
The sea here is calm all year round. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan
|
Islanders mostly earn their living by fishing. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan
|
There's no hotel, but the place is perfect for camping. Tourists should be aware that electricity is only available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Tan