The steel fortress that sheltered the former Saigon regime

|
On April 28, some additional rooms in the Independence Palace were opened to the public, but they're just the tip of the iceberg.
|
The underground system inside the Independence Palace was designed by engineer Phan Van Dien to be a workplace and shelter for former Saigon regime President Nguyen Van Thieu and his cabinet.
|
The system is 72.5 meter long, and up to 2.5 meters underground. It is divided into two sections, with the deeper one able to withstand a 2,000-kilogram bomb.
|
The first room was the consulting area where all the intelligence was gathered and analyzed.
|
The rooms were connected by small concrete corridors sheathed in 5 millimeter thick steel. Above is the code room.
|
This section was used as the communications center, and had telegraph, radio and telephony equipment.
|
The telecom office. Around 40 people worked in this area.
|
The president’s bedroom and office. In case of emergency, the president would climb down a ladder from his office upstairs. On April 8, 1975, the room was put into use.
|
Even now, some areas still remain restricted.
|
Most of the corridors are still in a good condition with the original tiles that radiate the vibe of Saigon decades ago.
|
At the end of the system is the kitchen, featuring the original equipment used by the Saigon regime.
|
This white Mercedes 200 W110, made in Germany in the 60s, used to carry President Thieu.