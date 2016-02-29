VnExpress International
Travel

The palace of Hmong kings in Ha Giang

By Pham Van, Lam Linh   February 29, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7

Located in the Sa Phin Valley is the palace of the Hmong kings who ruled large parts of Vietnam's northern Ha Giang province in the early 20th century.

Vuong Chinh Sinh Palace, also known Vua Meo (King of the Hmong), was built in 1902 and was the seat of power of two Hmong rulers. The Hmong people had dominated the region since settling there centuries before after migrating from southern China. The first of these rulers was aligned with the French colonial powers, while the second supported Ho Chi Minh's fight for independence.

the-palace-of-hmong-kings-in-ha-giang

This gate was once synonymous with power.

The palace was transformed into a tourist site in 1993 after being acknowledged as national historic relic.

Constucted from wood and stone, the palace is designed along the lines of a traditional Chinese courtyard house, with four wings surrounding a central atrium. The palace is surrounded by an outer stone wall that was used as a defense against attackers.

the-palace-of-hmong-kings-in-ha-giang-1

The central courtyard of the palace

Legend has it that the king who built the palace first consulteds a Chinese feng shui master to decide on alocation for the structure. The site in the Sa Phin Valley was supposedly chosen as the terrain resembled a turtle shell, the turle representing a long life and wealth in local lore.   

the-palace-of-hmong-kings-in-ha-giang-2

Towering pines guard the entrance to the palace in the Sa Phin Valley.
