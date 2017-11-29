The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun

A warm, sunny day by the beach may sound like a totally absurd winter wish, but look no further than Vietnam, according to the Guardian.

The U.K. newspaper has named Quy Nhon, a beach town in south central Vietnam, among the top 10 winter sun destinations for 2018. If you're not the type of person who’s obsessed with planning, there’s just enough time to add it to this year’s checklist.

Quy Nhon is the capital of Binh Dinh Province where fishing is the main industry, and locals can often be seen swinging along the coast in coracle boats between different fishing vessels.

The town, sitting between the busy coastal hotspots of Nha Trang and Hoi An, is home to long, broad, sandy beaches which remain pristine thanks to the low number of tourists, most of whom are locals.

“The intense resort development seen in the country’s more popular seaside locations has yet to reach this region, making for a laidback atmosphere and the perfect place for a relaxed getaway,” said the Guardian.

A Cham tower in Quy Nhon. Photo by Lam Linh

In 2015, the U.K. travel publisher Rough Guides also listed Quy Nhon as one of the top nine authentic escapes in Southeast Asia, a destination off the beaten track.

One way to enjoy the quiet sunny beach town is to doze off in a café or bar on the beachfront. Alternatively, sample the fresh local seafood and an ice-cold beer with the waves lapping at your feet.

Eateries at a local fishing village all offer similar menus, but a whole grilled fish is recommended.

Quy Nhon is also steeped in history and witnessed the rise and fall of the Champa kingdom.

Tourists can take a xe om (motorbike taxi) to a hilltop to the north of the town to visit several Cham towers which were built between the 11th and 13th centuries.

The spot also offers a perfect view of the town’s unspoiled countryside.

There are flights from Saigon to Quy Nhon every day, or you can settle in for a 12-hour bus ride.

The Guardian’s winter sun list is compiled by writers based in hotspots around the world, offering options for “shaking off the winter blues with the promise of sun, sea and palm-fringed sands.”

The list also suggests Rincón de Guayabitos in Mexico, Hiriketiya Bay in Sri Lanka, Keurboomstrand in South Africa, Rosario Islands in Colombia, Grande-Anse beach in Guadeloupe which is a region of France, Kirra in Australia’s Gold Coast, Bang Saen in Thailand, Tanjung Rhu in Malaysia and Velas in India.