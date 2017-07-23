The great escape from Saigon to four Mekong havens

Coco Riverside Lodge

This high-end homestay opened in Vinh Long Province in 2013. Built from trees, the place feels cool all the time.

It stands in Phu An Village, Vung Liem District with five bungalows, each with enough room for a kitchen and guest room, and all facing the river. The average price is VND1.5 million ($66) per night.

Find your way at night with a torch made from coconut leaves, or ride a bicycle through the paddy fields.

Cocohut Homestay

This family-friendly destination lies in Son Hoa Commune in Ben Tre Province, and offers visitors a chance to cook their own meals.

The place does not hire employees but use help from family members and neighbors, which highlight the community spirit of the south.

Entertainment includes fishing, picking cucumbers, pumpkins, papaya and cassava roots, as well as catching snails, frogs, crabs and fireflies.

This family also produces coconut oil and paint.

Mekong Rustic

This homestay in Can Tho is just three kilometers from the famous floating ,Phong Dien Market and nine kilometers from Cai Rang.

12 bungalows, built with recycled wood, bamboo and red bricks, paints a perfect picture of a rural village amid fruity orchards.

Tourists are invited to enjoy the rural life with fishing, gardening, collecting fruit and cooking fresh specialities.

Each bungalow costs from VND600,000 a night.

Green Village Homestay

This homestay is around 10 kilometers from Can Tho.

Bamboo, banana gardens and rice fields surround its six bungalows, making it is an ideal place to take a rest from the urban noise and dust.

Besides boating and biking, visitors can also learn how to make coconut ice-cream from the fruit they pluck fresh off the tree.

Photos by Booking