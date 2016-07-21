The 7 natural wonders of Phu Yen

Mossy beaches, slender wooden bridges and countless ponds and streams in the coastal province of Phu Yen have been sights to behold since forever.

Phu Yen sits 561 kilometers to the north of Saigon, right above the famous Khanh Hoa Province that gave us the fabulous Nha Trang and its beaches. Its seaside location offers a beauty that rivals fantasy film sets, and its low-profile status keeps it safe from the forces of mass tourism that have saturated many attractions.

Mossy beach Xom Ro

Hybrid cohabitation between moss and sea defenses. Moss, one of the most trustworthy indicators of time, finds perfect harmony covering the concrete embankments by the sea in Phu Yen.

O Loan Lake

The lake is home to a famous seafood specialty: the blood cockle, a shellfish that oozes a blood-like liquid even when boiled. Be it in rice soup or slightly boiled, order yourselves some and embark on a fishing boat for a tour of the lake to snap some pictures to take home.

Bai Mon

The sights here are akin to the scenes found in the adventures of Sinbad or the great Jason and his Argonauts. Streams, grass, sand and sea, all in close proximity.

Mang Lang Church

Home to the first book written in modern Vietnamese by the man who 'converted' the country to the Roman alphabet, missionary Alexandre de Rhodes. Appropriately, "Catechismus” was printed in 1651 in Rome, Italy. The church was named after an extinct flower that only exists today in stories told by the elderly.

Ghenh Da Dia

Ghenh Da Dia is Vietnam's smaller version of Ireland's Giant's Causeway with hundreds of columns and plates rising up like a staircase. It’s nearly impossible for visitors to find a place for pictures void of the sea of humans that crowd it.

Dong Cam Dam

The symmetry of this manmade construction creates a comforting curtain of water.

Binh Thanh Wooden Bridge

Said to be the longest of its kind in Vietnam at 700 meters, from afar the bridge belies the weight it can carry.

