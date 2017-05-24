Thailand reassures tourists following Bangkok attack

A Thai classical dancer poses at the Erawan shrine in central of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva

Thailand reassured the international community on Tuesday that it would increase security at sensitive locations a day after a bomb exploded at a hospital in the capital, Bangkok, wounding 24 people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which happened at the military-owned Phramongkutklao Hospital.

"Bombs will have an impact anywhere," Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters.

"Any action at a hospital violates human rights … I would like the foreigners to know that security forces are looking after this," he said.

Thailand has been ruled by a junta since a May 2014 coup. The attack on Monday coincided with the third anniversary of the takeover and the army has blamed the incident on groups opposed to military rule.

In recent years, the country has been rocked by attacks, including a series of explosions last year at beach locations and a bomb at a Bangkok shrine popular with Asian tourists in 2015.

The shrine blast killed 20 people, 14 of them foreigners, while the attacks on the beach towns killed four Thais and wounded dozens, including foreigners.

Performers take part in a parade during in Bangkok in a file photo. Photo by Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom

A recent report by data.world and Priceonomics also singled out Thailand and the Philippines among the destinations travelers should watch out for.

The report, focusing on American travelers, found that while Mexico, Mali and Israel have been the subject of the most travel warnings in recent years, Americans are more likely to be killed in Thailand and the Philippines.

Between late 2009 and mid-2016, 11 Americans were killed in Thailand and 74 in the Philippines, according to the report, which only covered deaths by homicide, execution or terrorism.

In Southeast Asia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam are considered the three safest places to visit, according to the World Economic Forum.