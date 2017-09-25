Take a walk on the wild side in southern Vietnam

The ‘starfish kingdom’ on Phu Quoc Island

OK, the secret is out. Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam's southern province of Kien Giang is truly stunning. Long sandy beaches and turquoise seas make it the perfect choice for a weekend (or more) in the sun.

But have you heard about the kingdom of starfish? If not, go to Rach Vem fishing village 20km (12.4 miles) north of Duong Dong Town in the heart of the island to find these stars of the sea.

Thanks to the crystal water, you'll have no problem spotting the alien-like creatures, but would you fancy taking a dip with these echinoderms?

The ‘elevated’ pagoda

Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tuan

This pagoda on Ta Pa Hill in Tri Ton Town, An Giang Province has been aptly nicknamed by visitors.

You have to trek up the hill or hire locals to drive you up by motorbike, but from the pagoda, you will find a panoramic view of Tri Ton Town, vast paddy fields and forests.

Once you make it to the top of Ta Pa, don’t miss the chance to visit the emerald lake that lies nearby.

Soi (Gravel) Beach

The Nam Du Islands off Kien Giang Province are becoming an emerging holiday destination, but make sure you pack your flip-flops because this beach is no place for rolling around in silky sand, hence the name.

To set foot on these islands, foreigners need a valid passport, visa, residency papers and “permits for entry into maritime boundary areas issued by provincial-level public security departments” in accordance with Vietnamese regulations.