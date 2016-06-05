Take a walk on the wild side across island causeway

An underwater "road" will take you to an island still largely untouched by modern-day life. But don't worry, sharks rarely visit the area.
Nhat Tu Son is one of the most beautiful islands in Xuan Dai Bay, located about 50km from Tuy Hoa City, the capital of Phu Yen.
The island's name originates from the fact that it looks like the word ‘First’ in Mandarin. According to locals, it helps protect nearby fishing villages from strong winds.
The causeway connecting the island to the mainland can only be seen when the tide goes out.
You can walk across the 300-meter causeway depending on the time of day.
Your sandals are still dry, of course.
Locals have long considered the island a holy site, so they have preserved it well.
A wild jungle on the island is waiting for you to discover.
Local shrimp farms.
Tourism services are developing.