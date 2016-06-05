VnExpress International
Travel

Take a walk on the wild side across island causeway

By Nam Chay   June 5, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7

If you want to experience the thrill of walking through the sea to an isolated island, then Nhat Tu Son (First Word Mountain) in the central coastal province of Phu Yen offers the perfect answer.

An underwater "road" will take you to an island still largely untouched by modern-day life. But don't worry, sharks rarely visit the area.

Nhat Tu Son is one of the most beautiful islands in Xuan Dai Bay at Song Cau Town, located about 50 km from Tuy Hoa City, the capital of Phu Yen.

The island name is originated from the fact that it looks like the word First in Chinese Mandarin. It also helps protect the nearby My Hai and My Thanh fishing villages from strong wind.

The road connecting the island to the mainland can only be seen when the tide goes down.

You can walk on this 300-meter road depending on the water level during the day.

Your sandals are still dry, of course.

Locals have long considered the island as their god, so they have reserved it well.

A wild jungle on the island is waiting for you to discover.

Locals shrimp farms

Tourism services begin to develop.

You will definitely love it.
 
