Take a deep breath for this marathon run through Vietnam’s spectacular mountains

By Minh Khuong, Pham Huyen   September 27, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7

It was a unique experience for many of the runners, from beautiful rice terraces to cute pigs.

The Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2017 attracted 2,500 people from more than 50 countries and territories to Sa Pa in Vietnam’s northern highlands between September 22 and 24.
The course took runners through beautiful mountain ranges and valleys.
Participants had the choice of running in the 10, 21, 42, 70 or 100 kilometer races. 
A village and rice terraces along the route.
Participants had to climbs hills and rice fields and cross through jungles.
Tran Duy Quang became the first Vietnamese champion since the event was first held in 2013. He won the men’s 100km category in 13 hours and 17 minutes, holding off competitors from the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Philippines and Thailand.
Many foreigners were impressed with their first time in Sa Pa, where the rice terraces have been hailed as one of the most mesmerizing scenes on Earth.
A runner from the U.S. was amazed at how close she was to the rice terraces and hard-working farmers during the run. 
Some participants were cheered on by their families.
The marathon brought many first timers to Sa Pa, which has become a popular destination thanks to its pristine nature and cool climate.
The event's organizers have pledged to give more than $35,000 to charity operations in Sa Pa and to Newborns Vietnam, a U.K. registered charity dedicated to reducing neonatal mortality in Southeast Asia.
