summer-holiday-fun-at-resorts-world-sentosa-singapore

In Singapore, just a two-hour flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Resorts World Sentosa has all the trappings you’ll need for a home away from home. Lavish hotels to relax in, outdoor activities and fun-filled shows will keep you and your family entertained for days on end, without even needing to step out of the resort.

‘Despicable Me’ breakout party at Universal Studios Singapore

After touching down and checking into Resorts World Sentosa’s six hotels, it’s time to head out for some fun.

Over in Universal Studios Singapore, the Minions from the movie “Despicable Me” will be up to some mischievous partying until August 20. To celebrate the release of “Despicable Me 3”, these guys are bringing a themed carnival to the park filled with performances, games and outsized characters from the movies.

Our very own Rodney Rotten will also be hosting game shows and contests with prizes for the winners.

Here’s your host, Rodney Rotten, having a banana moment with the Minions.

Do also keep an eye out for the Minion Mob, in the Hollywood zone sometime in the afternoon. It is a flash mob where Jailbird Minions appear with other performers in a high-energy dance extravaganza. This is followed by a new meet and greet experience with the Minions and Gru. It is Minion Mel and Gru’s debut appearances in Singapore so this is certainly a unique photo opportunity not to be missed.

Jailbird Minions and the other cast of the Minion Mob

Scattered around the Hollywood zone, you will also find carnival game booths where you can win prizes, pop-up stalls selling Minion-themed food and drink, and a ‘tattoo parlour’ to ink yourself with cool, temporary tattoos.

Minion Mishap, one of the carnival booths.

With the Hollywood zone decked out in all things Minions, snap some photos and grab some momentos before setting out to explore the rest of the park’s amazing rides and shows. Hop on fan favourites such as “Transformers The Ride: The Ultimate 3D Battle”, “Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure” and “Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon” ”, and meet our other colour park characters as well.

Splash out at Adventure Cove Waterpark

If you prefer sun, sand and water fun, Adventure Cove Waterpark is the place for you with a slew of water activities. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until July 30, things are going to heat up at the waterpark so plan your trip to groove to live music and compete in watersports.

These activities cater to everyone, from the young to the young-at-heart. From simple games such as the ring toss for kids to rope climbing challenge for the physically fit, these challenges provide you additional fun things to do on top of the mix of water rides and slides in the park.

Get pumped up for the challenges, or just kick back and enjoy the music brought to you by DJ Inquisitive, one of Singapore’s most influential deejays.

Ring the bell at the top of the Climb Challenge within 10 seconds to win a prize.

The Lucky Ducky Toss is a simple game that children can play to win rewards

Splashketball, one of four sport-themed activities at the waterpark.

Children can learn the art of sandcastle-making from our experienced builders.

Get your park tickets today!

With just S$68, you can enjoy a fun-filled holiday at Universal Studios Singapore and indulge in a wide variety of dining treats in the park from 10am to 8pm on selected days. Package is inclusive of one Universal Studios Singapore Adult One-Day Ticket and S$5 meal voucher. Promotion is valid for purchase and park visits from 1 June to 31 December 2017 (both dates inclusive). Other terms and conditions apply.

For more information, check out exclusive deals and holiday packages at www.rwsentosa.com/vn