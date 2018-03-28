VnExpress International
Travel

Stargazing from Vietnam’s second space observatory

By Pham Huong   March 28, 2018 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
A photo of the Andromeda Galaxy, the nearest major galaxy to Earth that is captured by the telescope in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.

An interstellar experience awaits visitors when the facility opens in Hanoi this June.

Astronomy-lovers will be able to lose themselves in Hanoi's summer sky from June when Vietnam's second space observatory is scheduled to open to visitors.

Doctor Pham Anh Tuan, general director of the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), said the space observatory is set to open at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Thach That District just outside Hanoi.

The optical telescope has a diameter of 0.5 meters (19.7 inches) and was designed and built by an Italian firm, he said.

The drive system of the telescope is synchronized with automatic control of the dome structure at the observatory, an astronomy telescope camera and a high resolution optical spectrum analyzer.

The staff at Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC) pose for photo with the telescope in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of VNSC.

The staff at the Vietnam National Space Center pose for photo with the telescope in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of VNSC.

An observatory dome of 12 meters in diameter, which can seat 100 people at a time, is expected to draw tourists at special times such as eclipses and meteor showers.

Vietnam's first space observatory was opened in the coastal resort town of Nha Trang late last year after being delayed for a few months.

It is located in Hon Chong, a popular tourist spot in Nha Trang and one of the best places to watch the stars from in Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam space observatory telescope Hanoi Nha Trang
 
