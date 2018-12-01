South Korean carrier launches direct flight from Daegu to Hanoi

An airplane from T'way Air on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport (ICN) in South Korea. Photo by Shutterstock/EQRoy

It will operate one flight per day from Daegu to Vietnam’s capital city.

Hanoi is the third destination in Vietnam that T’way Air is opening a direct flight to, after Ho Chi Minh City with one flight a day, and Da Nang with 4 flights per day.

Daegu is one of four largest cities in South Korea. It is famous for its many festivals and well-preserved culture.

On December 21 and 23, the airline will launch direct flights from Hanoi to Seoul and Busan, South Korea’s biggest cities. With these added routes, T’way Air will be the first Korean airline to simultaneously operate direct flights from three Korean cities to Hanoi.

The additional routes will bring more South Korean tourists to Vietnam and Vietnamese people will be able to travel to major cities in South Korea easily.

Next year, the airline also plans to launch direct flights from South Korea to the beach town Nha Trang in central Vietnam and Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam.

South Korea now ranks second in the number of foreign tourists visiting Vietnam. In 2017, Vietnam welcomed 2.4 million Korean visitors. In the first ten months of this year, the number was more than 2.8 million, a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase, according to Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

South Korea has just announced a new visa policy for Vietnamese citizens. Five year multi-entry C-3 visas will first be granted to permanent residents of the three Vietnam's biggest cities Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang without occupational priority from December 3 onwards.

C-3 visa holders can stay in South Korea for up to 30 days, with no restrictions on number of visits for five years.

There are currently seven Korean airlines operating in Vietnam: Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Air Busan, Jin Air, Eastar Jet and T'way Air.