Sneak peek: Inside the room that hosts Obama in Hanoi

According to a VnExpress source, JW Mariott Hanoi will be one the hotels to receive U.S. President Obama’s delegation during his trip to Vietnam starting May 23. Measuring 320 square meters, the presidential suite is divided into eight rooms. What makes it stand out is the use of large glass panels, in lieu of brick walls, that look out to the garden and to receive plenty of natural light. At the top is a glass bedroom.