Sneak peek: Inside the room that hosts Obama in Hanoi

According to a VnExpress source, JW Mariott Hanoi will be one the hotels to receive U.S. President Obama’s delegation during his trip to Vietnam starting May 23. Measuring 320 square meters, the presidential suite is divided into eight rooms. What makes it stand out is the use of large glass panels, in lieu of brick walls, that look out to the garden and to receive plenty of natural light. At the top is a glass bedroom.
The living room is the largest one in the suite with wooden furniture that lend the space a sense of luxury.
The suite is equipped with three large TV sets accompanied by a high-end sound system. The first is placed in the living room, the other two in the private working room and the bedroom.
Beside the sofas at the center of the living room, a grand 10 person table intended for both working and dining is also installed.
The working room is placed between the living room and the bedroom and is equipped with high-end electronic and communication devices.
The bathroom shares the same palette with the overall space, with wooden interior. There is a jacuzzi and two large bath cabins.
Breakfast and lunch are served to V.I.Ps at the Executive lounge with a private check-in system.
The hotel also offers various conference rooms such as the Grand Ballroom measuring 1,000 square meters and the Junior Ballroom measuring 480 square meters.
The range of restaurants available at JW Marriott Hanoi is wide enough to satisfy multiple tastes, both oriental and occidental.