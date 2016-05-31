Sleeping in the sewer: the latest beach trend

|
Located 25 kilometers to the north of Thien Cam Beach in Ha Tinh Province, the sewer hotel will open this summer.
The hotel boasts 16 rooms with sea views. The rooms are situated adjacent to each other but still guarantee privacy.
The sea breeze will fill the room the moment you open the door.
The rooms are minimalistic with a double bed and air-conditioning.
The price will be VND300,000 ($13) per night.
The beach in front of the hotel offers space for a variety of activities.
There is convenient store behind the hotel that offers tours on land and offshore.
The store also provides a wide range of adventure activities, ranging from off-road motorbikes to cave diving.