signature-dishes-of-lang-son-province

Khau nhuc

This pork and taro dish is commonly served during the celebrations of the local ethnic minority tribes. Khau nhuc is a time consuming, meticulously prepared dish, with every ingredient needing to be present to truly be called khau nhuc.

A combination of roasted pork loin marinated with spices and honey, the flavor, aroma and the texture is what sets the dish apart.

Tau soi leaves, a pickled herb used by the Tay ethnic minority, is finely chopped and mixed with soy sauce and a special mix of dried spices, and applied to the meat to marinade for 15 minutes.

Khau nhuc is served on the plate looking something like an up-ended basket. All the strips of pork loin are woven together, and cover a core of steamed taro.

Roast duck with ‘moc mat’ leaves

You can find roasted duck all across Asia. China, of course, boasts world-famous versions in Peking and Hong Kong roast duck.

Vietnam also has its own candidate for a roast duck recipe worthy of international attention. It begins with a perfect stuffing mixture made of finely chopped onion, garlic, chilli, pepper, cardamom, anise and a local herd called ‘moc mat’.

The mouth-watering, glossy skin is produced by dipping the duck in boiling water laced with honey, roasting it over coals for 15 minutes and then deep-frying for another 15 minutes.

Cooked whole and served carved into pieces, the meat it juicy and tender and has a spicy kick to it. The thin, crispy skin does not have a fatty feel to it because of the unique three-stage cooking process.

This roast duck from Lang Son is surely the equal of its more famous cousins from across the border.