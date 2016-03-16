VnExpress International
Lang Son province on Vietnam's northern border is visited more by local traders then international tourists, yet it still deserves its place on Vietnam gastronomic map thanks to two of the region's culinary specialties.

Khau nhuc

This pork and taro dish is commonly served during the celebrations of the local ethnic minority tribes. Khau nhuc is a time consuming, meticulously prepared dish, with every ingredient needing to be present to truly be called khau nhuc.

A combination of roasted pork loin marinated with spices and honey, the flavor, aroma and the texture is what sets the dish apart.

Tau soi leaves, a pickled herb used by the Tay ethnic minority, is finely chopped and mixed with soy sauce and a special mix of dried spices, and applied to the meat to marinade for 15 minutes.

Khau nhuc is served on the plate looking something like an up-ended basket.  All the strips of pork loin are woven together, and cover a core of steamed taro.

signature-dishes-of-lang-son-province

Khau nhuc

Roast duck with ‘moc mat’ leaves

You can find roasted duck all across Asia. China, of course, boasts world-famous versions in Peking and Hong Kong roast duck.

Vietnam also has its own candidate for a roast duck recipe worthy of international attention. It begins with a perfect stuffing mixture made of finely chopped onion, garlic, chilli, pepper, cardamom, anise and a local herd called ‘moc mat’.

The mouth-watering, glossy skin is produced by dipping the duck in boiling water laced with honey, roasting it over coals for 15 minutes and then deep-frying for another 15 minutes.

Cooked whole and served carved into pieces, the meat it juicy and tender and has a spicy kick to it. The thin, crispy skin  does not have a fatty feel to it because of the unique three-stage cooking process.

This roast duck from Lang Son is surely the equal of its more famous cousins from across the border.

-1

Roast duck with moc mat
