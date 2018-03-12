Sail in style to world-renowned Ha Long Bay with luxury cruise liners

Ha Long Bay, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1994, has become known as one of the must-visit destinations in Vietnam, thanks to its breathtaking limestone pillars and picturesque islets rising from the emerald waters.

Instead of traveling 180km (111 miles) by road from Hanoi to the bay, it now takes only two hours thanks to the launch of five new cruise lines that depart from Got Pier in Hai Phong City neighboring Hanoi.

Check out some great value cruise deals below and before you know it, you'll be paddling across the bay with our kayaking service, sunbathing on deck with a cocktail, trying your luck at squid fishing, amazing your loved ones with culinary classes, or just sitting and enjoying movies on an onboard cinema.

Orchid Cruise

The first upscale cruise liner to Ha Long Bay offers 14 beautiful sea-view cabins equipped with balconies and bath tubs, 5-star spa treatments, a fitness club, restaurant and bar, among others. With experienced tour consultants and on-deck tour guides, Orchid has always offered its clientele peace of mind knowing their bookings are in good hands since its launch in November 2016.

Azalea Cruise

Managed under the same fleet as Orchid, this medium-sized ship is home to 20 cabins with balcony and bathroom amenities that promise to win the hearts of travelers. With more affordable rates Azalea gets booked up quickly, so it is strongly advised you secure an early-bird booking for your vacation.

Maya Cruise

Look no further than the other fleets departing from Got Pier, the newest in mid-range cruises offers yet another option to travelers with its casual-yet-elegant cabins. For those who like to travel on a reasonable budget, this is a not-to-be-missed option.

Era Cruise

The largest among the cruise liners departing from Got Pier features 18 top-notch cabins and suites with a sun terrace, guest elevators and a mini cinema. Those amenities set Era apart not only from other cruise liners, but also in the industry. With a total area of 74 square meters, the Era Suite is the largest of all the boats in Ha Long Bay.

Mon Cheri Cruise

Being the latest and fastest steel vessel in the Lan Ha Bay area, Mon Cheri sits at the upper end of the luxury cruise market and provides the right vibe for passengers to enjoy the trip from Hai Phong to Ha Long Bay in only two hours. With ultra large cabins and new facilities, you cannot go wrong with what this boat has to offer.

How to book:

The first two cruises are often fully booked months in advance so it is better to reserve your space, especially during peak season such as Christmas and New Year. If you don't mind experiencing a new cruise, the latter three offer many deals all year round to attract new customers. You can contact the cruise operator directly for reservations, or book through one of the local online agents for the best cruise deals.