VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Saigon transformed by the slow dance of fog

By Thanh Nguyen   November 8, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

It’s a luxury to wake up to a cool breeze, fog and warm morning light, so if you're in the city at the moment, then praise be.

saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog

Saigon took on a whole different look on Wednesday morning when the city woke up to thick fog.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-1

The renowned Notre-Dame Cathedral in District 1 at 7 a.m.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-2

“Saigon looks like a hill city this morning,” said a local named Thanh.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-3

A man reading the morning news on Hai Ba Trung Street. “Saigon does get fog sometimes but thick fog like this is really rare," he said.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-4

Bitexco Financial Tower in District 1.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-5

Rays of sunlight penetrate the fog and canopy to touch Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-6

Saigon Bridge that links the outskirts with the inner city.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-7

8 a.m. in Saigon.
saigon-in-the-slow-dance-of-fog-8

Fog has blanketed Saigon since Tuesday night. Meteorologists say the fog appears to be a combination of high humidity and low temperatures at night, and that it is not a threat to human health.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon fog morning
 
Read more
APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Spanish traveler dies after driving motorbike off Vietnamese mountain pass

Spanish traveler dies after driving motorbike off Vietnamese mountain pass

3 Vietnamese cities named among the most visited in the world

3 Vietnamese cities named among the most visited in the world

Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

New expressway to cut travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay by half

New expressway to cut travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay by half

'We like Paris but are a bit scared,' Chinese tourists say after muggings

'We like Paris but are a bit scared,' Chinese tourists say after muggings

Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom

Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom

Icy grip takes hold of Vietnam's highest mountain

Icy grip takes hold of Vietnam's highest mountain

 
go to top