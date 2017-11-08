Saigon transformed by the slow dance of fog

|
Saigon took on a whole different look on Wednesday morning when the city woke up to thick fog.
The renowned Notre-Dame Cathedral in District 1 at 7 a.m.
“Saigon looks like a hill city this morning,” said a local named Thanh.
A man reading the morning news on Hai Ba Trung Street. “Saigon does get fog sometimes but thick fog like this is really rare," he said.
Bitexco Financial Tower in District 1.
Rays of sunlight penetrate the fog and canopy to touch Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1.
Saigon Bridge that links the outskirts with the inner city.
8 a.m. in Saigon.
Fog has blanketed Saigon since Tuesday night. Meteorologists say the fog appears to be a combination of high humidity and low temperatures at night, and that it is not a threat to human health.