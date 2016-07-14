VnExpress International
Rugged shoreline hides deserted island secret

By Kim Thuy   July 14, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Soak your body in saltwater and sit back in the tanning sun!

If untouched beaches are on your bucket list, then the beautiful central city of Quy Nhon is something you cannot miss.

Boasting a terrific beach-blessed shoreline, the city has emerged as one of the most attractive coastal cities for tourists looking to get away from the busy world.

Today, we would like to take you on a road less traveled to enjoy an island separated from the city and a little world of your own. 

Follow us to Cat Tien Commune in Phu Cat District. The site has been open to tourists since January this year.

Tip: No entrance tickets required. You can hire a camp site for two people to sleep overnight for VND300,000 ($13). A camp-fire will increase the price to $22.

Enjoy the stunning view!

Tags: Quy Nhon Trung Luong beach
 
