Rooftop romance in Da Nang's lofty bars

The Top Bar - A La Carte Da Nang Beach Hotel

With an infinity pool overlooking the sea and nice view on the top floor, the sunsets, sunrises and senoritas are a site to behold. To give non-patrons a chance to take in the beautiful views, the hotel has set up a bar by the pool that boasts a diverse menu of reasonably priced drinks.

Tips: If you’re not one of those people who like staring into the night pondering the meaning of life, visit while the sun is still bathing the city. After 7p.m., night is literally the only thing the bar has to offer.

Address: Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Son Tra District

SKY36

A real sky bar experience that has earned a reputation among both visitors and residents in Da Nang, and for good reason. Dubbed the country's highest sky bar when it opened, SKY36 offers an experience found nowhere else in the city. Perched on the 36th floor of a hotel at 36 Bach Dang Street, it offers one of the best nights out in the city. This is also a DJ hub in Da Nang, and electronic nights are held regularly.

Address: 35th and 36th floors, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, 36 Bach Dang Street

Vanda Restaurant

Located in Vanda Hotel, Vanda boasts the best view of the Han River and also a vantage point over the Dragon Bridge. The only flip side is that the bar does not have an open space. However, the bar’s indoor space is big enough for all kinds of parties.

Address: 3 Nguyen Van Linh Street, Hai Chau District

Tourance Bar

This new addition to Danang's entertainment map is an alternative if you are fed up with the usual haunts, offering both indoor and open-air spaces.

Address: 26th floor, Muong Thanh Da Nang Hotel, 962 Ngo Quyen Street, Son Tra District

Sky View Lounge

Sky View: the name says it all. Sitting on the 23rd floor of One Opera Hotel, the lounge looks over Da Nang Airport, offering a more animated view as airplanes take off and touch down at the airport.

Address: 23th floor, One Opera Hotel, 1 Nguyen Van Linh Street







